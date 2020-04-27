Starr County reports new coronavirus case, breaking 21-day streak

Starr County officials on Monday reported their eighth positive case of coronavirus after 21 days without a positive result.

The man who tested positive is from Rio Grande City, according Dr. Jose Vazquez, Starr County Health Authority.

It is considered a travel-related case after the man was in contact with another person who was positive for the virus.

Dr. Vazquez said he went into quarantine soon after he tested on Thursday.

So far, the primary care physician and the Texas Department of State Health Services have been notified.

All previous seven cases that tested positive have since recovered.