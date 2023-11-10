Starr County residents report seeing suspected fireball

Residents throughout Starr County, as well as parts of Hidalgo and Jim Hogg counties, reported hearing a loud explosion in the sky, and a bright flash of light in the sky on Thursday night.

“It's not usual when the sky is turning daylight in the middle of the night,” Roma resident Angel Planco said.

The American Meteor Society said they’re looking into reports of a suspected fireball in the area.

Longtime Roma resident Maria Theresa Jaime said she also saw the bright flash of light. Jaime said for a small town like Roma, the sighting is an exciting occurrence that has everyone talking.

“I saw the whole sky turn blue, and then I heard like an explosion,” Jaime said. “I've lived here for 28 years, and I've never seen anything like this."

Roma fire Chief Alfredo Garza said there were no reports of property damage or injuries related to the sighting.

While it could be a while before the American Meteor Society any information about their investigation, Roma residents say they have a memory they won’t soon forget.

