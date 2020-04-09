Starr County smuggling attempt leads to 3 arrests

Three men were charged in a drug smuggling event in Starr County that ended with a submerged car and over 1200 pounds of drugs in the river Tuesday evening.

Rene Sepulveda, 23, Joshua Islas, 27, both from Starr County and Jose Jesus Medina Anaya, a Mexican national, had a virtual initial appearance with U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker Thursday morning.

All three are charged in connection with the smuggling of approximately 545 kilos of suspected marijuana.

Medina Anaya was driving the vehicle that crashed into the water. He attempted to swim away from agents, according to the federal complaint.

Islas' role was as a scout working for Sepulveda for the last month. He was reportedly getting paid $500 to look out for law enforcement while drugs were being coordinated and smuggled through the Midway Road area in Rio Grande City. One of his primary scouting posts he identified to agents was at the business owned by Sepulveda and his wife, Outlaws Cafe on Suntex Road and U.S. Highway 83.

The drug trafficking activity is associated with the Garcia drug trafficking organization. Since the beginning of the year, federal agents have arrested three high-ranking members including Rene Sepulveda's brothers, Daniel and Evaristo. Another sibling, Luis Sepulveda, was also named in the federal complaint filed Thursday but no charges were filed against him.

Islas and Anaya Medina's financial records submitted to the court made them eligible for a court-appointed attorney. Rene Sepulveda's financial means did not allow for the court to appoint legal counsel, but he told the judge he would be hiring an attorney.

The attorney representing the government requested time to prepare for the detention hearing which was then scheduled for next week. Due to the pandemic concerns, federal inmates are appearing via videoconferencing since Monday.