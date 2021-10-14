Starr County water supply corporations to receive combined $7.5 million in federal funds to improve water infrastructure

Two water supply corporations in Starr County will receive a combined $7.5 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve water infrastructure.

The El Sauz Water Supply Corporation in Roma and the Falcon Rural Water Supply Corporation in Falcon Heights will receive $3,275,500 and $4,282,900, respectively. A news release from the USDA said the funds were part of a $272 million investment to modernize water infrastructure in rural communities across 37 states and Puerto Rico.

The project at El Sauz Water Supply Corporation will provide safe, treated, drinking water with adequate flow and pressure to over 650 rural area residents, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo.)

The project at the Falcon Rural Water Supply Corporation will replace the water distribution system in the community of Salineño and support the construction of a new standpipe and elevated tank, the release from Cuellar’s office stated.

“Every community needs safe and reliable water and wastewater systems,” said USDA Acting State Director Daniel Torres stated in a news release. “USDA is investing in water infrastructure in rural and colonia communities that need it most to help them build back better and stronger.”