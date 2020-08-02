x

Starr County will offer free coronavirus testing at county fairgrounds

August 02, 2020

Starr County announced on Saturday that residents without health insurance may receive free coronavirus tests starting on Monday.

People without private health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare may receive free coronavirus tests at the Starr County Fairgrounds, 1323 E. San Benito St., Rio Grande City, according to a Facebook post by the county.

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone who qualifies and wants to be tested for the coronavirus must pre-register by calling (956) 500-6933.

