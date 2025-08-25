Starship flight canceled due to weather, SpaceX targeting new Tuesday launch

SpaceX canceled the Monday launch of their Starship rocket due to weather, and are planning to try again on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Monday's attempt would've been Starship's 10th launch from Boca Chica.

"Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly," the company said in a social media post.

This was the second launch to be cancelled this week after SpaceX scrubbed the initial Sunday launch to “troubleshoot an issue with ground systems.”

On Monday evening, SpaceX issued a news release saying that they're now targeting to launch on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The one-hour launch window opens at 6:30 p.m. central.

"Residents of Cameron County and those in the nearby area may hear a loud noise resulting from the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines firing upon ignition and as the vehicle launches toward space, but what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions," the news release added.

The 10th Starship launch had several objectives, including Starship’s first payload deployment and multiple reentry experiments geared towards returning the upper stage to the launch site for catch, according to the company.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.