StartUp Texas pitch summit helps small businesses launch in Brownsville
If you're ready to start a business, the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation is offering you a chance to make your pitch to industry experts.
BCIC is now accepting applications for their third annual Startup Texas Pitch Summit. The event will be the first in-person summit since it began in March 2020.
If you’re interested, you will be able to participate and pitch your product or service to industry experts, venture capitalists, and high-profile journalists.
The winner will get $25,000 in startup financing and mentorship and support from BCIC. The director of business development Nathan Burkhart says BCIC would like to offer that opportunity for businesses that have a hard time starting because they don’t have access to capital.
For more information, visit https://www.startuptexas.com/
