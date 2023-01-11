State agency wants applicants for $66 million in leftover 2018-19 flood fund

A Texas agency is re-opening a $66 million flood relief fund after not enough people applied in the first place.

The HARP program, managed by the Texas General Land Office, pays for repairs or reconstruction to flood-damaged homes. It also pays up to $50,000 in unreimbursed flood damage expenses.

The money came down from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of $137 million set aside for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery. A portion of that goes to residents in South Texas affected by 2018 and 2019 floods.

A GLO spokesperson said approximately $26 million has been spent on the flood relief effort. $66 million remains, and 48 homes have been fully restored.

Whereas post-flood FEMA funds have a temporary timeframe in mind, the HARP program has a long-term focus to "fully repair or reconstruct homes," said GLO Communications Director Britanny Eck.

The HARP program re-opened this past November. GLO staff are now conducting outreach with local organizations to spread the word.

"It's really important that folks have this new opportunity to apply for this program if they were impacted in any way to their home," said GLO Outreach Coordinator Elijah Casas.

To qualify, applicants should have homes in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties that were damaged by the 2018 or 2019 floods.

Applicants can apply online at recovery.texas.gov/harp or by calling 844-893-8937.