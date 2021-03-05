State health officials ask school districts for help in getting educators vaccinated

For teachers, the return to classrooms has added another layer to a difficult job.

But on Wednesday, President Biden's order for states to vaccinate teachers brightened the light at the end of the long tunnel.

“It is so fitting that on this day - a week from spring break - that our educators are able to receive this much anticipated vaccine," Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Teri Capistran said.

And as teachers around the Valley and state get vaccinated - state health officials are hoping schools will join the front lines of vaccination efforts.

"Encourage their own school systems to sign up as a provider that would be easier,” Dr. Emilie Prot – regional medical director for the Texas Department of State Health Services – said. “Because they would be able to receive vaccine directly. They already have the skill, they have the sites.

With over 300 of their staff already vaccinated - Raymondville ISD is answering that call.

Already approved as a vaccination hub - they expect as many as 2,500 doses directly from the state next week.