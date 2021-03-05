State health officials ask school districts for help in getting educators vaccinated
For teachers, the return to classrooms has added another layer to a difficult job.
But on Wednesday, President Biden's order for states to vaccinate teachers brightened the light at the end of the long tunnel.
RELATED: Raymondville ISD providing COVID-19 vaccines to district employees
“It is so fitting that on this day - a week from spring break - that our educators are able to receive this much anticipated vaccine," Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Teri Capistran said.
And as teachers around the Valley and state get vaccinated - state health officials are hoping schools will join the front lines of vaccination efforts.
"Encourage their own school systems to sign up as a provider that would be easier,” Dr. Emilie Prot – regional medical director for the Texas Department of State Health Services – said. “Because they would be able to receive vaccine directly. They already have the skill, they have the sites.
With over 300 of their staff already vaccinated - Raymondville ISD is answering that call.
Already approved as a vaccination hub - they expect as many as 2,500 doses directly from the state next week.
More News
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Northpolis
-
Despite pandemic, local non-profit continues servicing the community
-
Valley woman creates online petition against Abbott lifting mask mandate
-
State health officials ask school districts for help in getting educators vaccinated
-
UTRGV to continue implementing current COVID-19 protocols