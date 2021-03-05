Raymondville ISD providing COVID-19 vaccines to district employees

A Valley school district is close to vaccinating all of its teachers and staff.

According to Raymondville ISD Deputy Superintendent Ben Clinton, the school district will have vaccinated all of their employees who opted in for the vaccine by Friday afternoon.

At the beginning of the year, Raymondville ISD leaders spent $7,000 on a pharmaceutical grade freezer and refrigerator after applying to be a vaccine provider.

“And that meant we had to have a refrigerator or a freezer that would securely store the vaccine," Clinton said.

The district also secured a safe location to put the vaccines, "back up power" and 24 hour security. Within weeks they were approved to operate as a hub vaccine provider.

"We fronted the money to get it, to get it ordered quickly but this is going to be reimbursed by FEMA,” Clinton said. “So it's one 100% reimbursable,"

Earlier this week, the state received a letter from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department directing all hubs to immediately allow educators to get access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Known as the first school district to be a state-approved vaccine provider in Willacy and Cameron counties, Clinton says they're ahead simply for this reason.

"We've known since the beginning that our staff was the priority and that's why we've been actively trying to get them enrolled in vaccine clinics," Clinton said.

The district is expecting their first shipment of 2,500 Moderna vaccines to arrive to them directly from the state next week.