State health officials close investigation into fungal meningitis cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services has officially closed their investigation into the deadly Matamoros fungal meningitis outbreak.

At least five Cameron County residents were killed this year by an illness obtained after getting cosmetic procedures done south of Brownsville.

Texas health officials say while some people continue to be hospitalized, there haven't been any new cases since July.

A total of 23 Texas contracted fungal meningitis, 11 have died of those 23 cases, 17 involved Cameron County residents. None of the surviving Cameron County patients remain hospitalized.

"The treatment lasts for months. So patients have probably been discharged from the hospital and would continue on treatment to complete many months of treatment. The exact amount of time is unknown, just because this is not exactly a cookbook type of infection to treat," Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said.

Dr. Castillo says it makes sense to close the investigation because there haven't been any new cases in months. He says authorities in Mexico are still investigating the cause of contamination that led to the outbreak.