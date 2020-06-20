State health officials say South Padre Island is a hotspot for COVID-19
On Friday, Regional Health Director Dr. Emily Prot broke down two coronavirus hot spots of concern – Hidalgo County and South Padre Island.
Although South Padre Island has not reported any COVID-19 cases, the city had 25% of tests come back positive on a single day of testing, explained Prot.
Prot explained that South Padre Island has not been listed in the county's daily infection reports because people tend to visit or work on the island and report the city where they reside when tested.
With Father's Day weekend underway, Prot recommended maintaining distance between different households, being smart about sharing food and wearing a mask.
