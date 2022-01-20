State recommends life in prison for McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife

Prosecutors on Wednesday recommended a McAllen man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife to be sentenced to life in prison, court records show.

Richard Ford was indicted on charges of capital murder, assault, and stalking last year.

Authorities say 37-year-old Melissa Banda was taken from her McAllen home in August 2020 after a struggle with Ford. Her body was later found in a rural area in Donna.

At a Wednesday pre-trial hearing, prosecutors recommended Ford plead guilty to the charge of capital murder, according to court records. In exchange, his other charges of stalking, assault and violating a protective order would be dismissed.

Ford remains jailed on a $4.5 million bond. His next court date is April 20.

