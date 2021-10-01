State Rep. Eddie Lucio III not seeking reelection in 2022

Texas Rep. Eddie Lucio III (D-Brownsville) announced Friday he's not seeking reelection in 2022.

The state representative, who served eight terms in office, said he hopes to focus on family, friends and business.

"It has been an incredible privilege to represent District 38 in the Texas House," Lucio said in a statement. I would like to thank the wonderful people of Cameron County for allowing me the opportunity to represent our community. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and we will be forever grateful for the 8-terms in office where we worked to make our state a better place for all Texans."