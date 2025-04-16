State rests in trial of man accused of killing Cameron County deputy constable

After multiple witnesses and three days worth of testimonies, the state has rested in the trial against Jesse Leatherwood.

Investigators say Leatherwood is responsible for the death of Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia; he died last September.

A forensic toxicologist with an outside company reviewed Leatherwood's blood sample. She says the results showed Xanax in his system was seven times the reporting limit.

Cocaine was also found, and the results showed the amount in his blood was 14 times the limit.

A special agent with Homeland Security also testified. He told the jury he extracted data from Leatherwood's phone. His investigation found that Leatherwood was on his phone for around a minute right before the crash.

Leatherwood continuously told Texas Department of Public Safety troopers that he only looked down at his phone for a few seconds.

Also on the stand was a Cameron County pathologist. She told the jury Garcia's caused of death was ruled accidental by blunt force trauma.

Defense is expected to present their case on Thursday.



Update from April 16 at 12 p.m.:

