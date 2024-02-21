State seeks death penalty for one of the suspects accused of killing San Benito police officer

From left: Rogelio Martinez Jr. and Rodrigo Axel Espinosa-Valdez. Photo credit: Cameron County inmate's list.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz has announced that the state will be seeking the death penalty for 18-year-old Rogelio Martinez Jr.

Martinez, from Brownsville, is one of two suspects accused in the shooting death of San Benito police officer Lt. Milton Resendez back in October 2023.

A second man is also accused in Resendez's death, 23-year-old Rodrigo Axel Espinosa-Valdez, a Mexican citizen. The state says they will not be seeking the death penalty against him.

The indictment Martinez identifies him as the suspect who "did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the death of...Milton Resendez by shooting him with a firearm."

In his indictment, Valdez is identified as a suspect who "acted as a party" in Resendez's shooting death.

The shooting happened during a police chase in Cameron County. One of the bullets struck Lt. Resendez in the abdomen; he died from his injuries.

Valdez and Martinez have pleaded not guilty.

Charges include capital murder of a peace officer, evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Martinez has a trial date scheduled for June 10. A trial date for Valdez has not been scheduled.