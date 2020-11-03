State trooper transported to hospital after car crash near Alamo

A Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle collided with a passenger car Monday afternoon near Alamo.

At about 6:15 p.m. Monday, a Department of Public Safety vehicle traveling south on Tower Road collided with a black Chrysler traveling west on Eldora Road, according to information provided by DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the woman behind the wheel of the black Chrysler failed to stop at a stop sign. The black Chrysler entered the intersection and was struck by a state trooper's vehicle.

The woman driving the black Chrysler and a child passenger were transported to McAllen Medical Center. Olivarez said the girl wasn't wearing a seatbelt or in a child seat.

The state trooper was also transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.