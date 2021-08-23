State workforce commission offer free child care assistance payments

During the pandemic, the service retail industry took a major hit.

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, more than 10,000 restaurants closed before the end of 2020.

However, the signs of a rebuilding economy are blooming.

On Monday, the state's workforce commission reported more than 10,000 restaurant-related job openings, and they are rolling out two new programs to get those openings filled.

The first one is called the Initial Job Search Child Care Payments Assistance Program.

"Initial job search child care payments assistance— it helps unemployed parents qualify for child care payment assistance," Workforce Solutions RGV Spokesman Mike Gonzalez said.

Also, in an effort to rebuild the service, entertainment, and retail industries, the state workforce commission created a second program; the Service Industry Recovery Child Care Program.

"You can qualify up to a free year of child care payment assistance," Gonzalez said. "As long as one of the parents in the household is employed."

Officials believe the two programs will make an impact on the hundreds of qualifying valley families.

To see if you qualify for the Initial Job Search Child Care Payments Assistance Program, click here.

To see if you qualify for the Service Industry Recovery Child Care Program, click here.