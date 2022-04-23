x

STC holds ninth annual first responders expo

2 hours 35 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, April 23 2022 Apr 23, 2022 April 23, 2022 11:23 AM April 23, 2022 in News - Local

South Texas College held the 9th annual First Responders Expo to provide those interested with information on the school's public safety programs. 

Nearly 1,000 high school students attended.

They got a chance to chat with seasoned first responders from 29 different agencies.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days