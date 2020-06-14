STC offering free virtual music courses during summer for teenagers

The coronavirus limits summer camp student attendance, but now there’s an alternative to stay busy through music.

The way music is taught has changed because of coronavirus, but professors at South Texas College have adapted.

Guitar professor Jaime Garcia sits in front of the camera breaking down lessons, explaining how to hold the guitar and where to place your fingers.

Garcia teaches a lesson to more than 30 middle and high school students across the Rio Grande Valley tuning in for free. It’s part of the virtual summer camp at STC.

It’s a way to destress, Daniel Cather, a piano instructor, says. Music engages a person's emotion and can serve as a distraction.

Assistant Dean William Buhider says students can sign up for piano, cello, guitar and music composition, but they must have their own instrument.

To learn more visit South Texas College's website or call 956-872-3585.

