STC professors collecting gift cards for students in need

South Texas College is collecting gift cards to help students buy what they need for the holidays, one gift card at a time.

“The holidays are coming up. We decided this is still a great project and there is still a need,” STC philosophy professor Debby Hutchins said.

The goal is to help students at the STC campus in Weslaco feed their families this Thanksgiving

“We are all coming together,” STC social work professor Noel Ysasi said.

The Consumer Price Index currently shows a 2.7% increase in the price of groceries.

“Food prices are soaring, I feel the squeeze,” Hutchins said. “A lot of people feel the squeeze."

During the government shutdown, Hutchins started collecting $20 gift cards to give to students affected by the pause in SNAP benefits.

Even though the benefits were reinstated, millions of people could lose those benefits due to new guidance from the Trump Administration that raises the age for work requirements for those who don’t live with a dependent.

The guidance also tightens exemptions for parents or caregivers to only qualify for benefits if they’re responsible for a child under the age of 14.

“I grew very worried about how that would affect our students and their families,” Hutchins said.

It’s why Hutchins teamed up with Ysasi, who called on his social work club members to help spread the word about the gift card drive.

So far, 30 gift cards have been collected. They will be given to the student activities department, which oversees the campus food pantry.

When students sign up to get food from the pantry, they will now also get a gift card.

A total of 13 gift cards are now in students' hands, and they’re encouraging others to seek help if they need it.

Gift card donations will be accepted through the end of November 2025. Gift cards can be dropped off at the STC Mid-Valley Campus in Building “G”, room 180.

