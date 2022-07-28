STC warns of scam regarding concert giveaway

South Texas College is warning the public of a scam regarding a contest the college is holding.

STC is giving out tickets to the Mon Laferte concert and said someone created an imposter page and is sending out fake notifications regarding the giveaway.

The college is urging the public to not click on the links or provide personal or credit card information, as the winners will be directly notified from the official STC page.

“We will not ask for any personal information or credit card information” STC said in a statement. “If you have a message from a page pretending to be us, please send it to us and we will report this.”