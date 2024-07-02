Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza holds grand reopening in Harlingen
Doors are now back open, nearly three years after a popular Harlingen pizza spot burned down.
Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza held a grand reopening on Tuesday. Their new building is on the same property that burned in 2021.
RELATED STORY: Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza preparing to reopen Harlingen location
The fire happened just before Christmas. The team has been working since then to reopen.
"Steve planned out every wall every tile, every stone that's in here. We are just really excited to be able to use the restaurant in a more efficient way," Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza General Manager Graham Smith said.
The building is bigger than before and can hold more than 200 customers. Half of the employees that were employed before the fire will also be returning to the restaurant.
