x

Stefano's Pizza offering a free meal to federal workers in the Valley

Stefano's Pizza offering a free meal to federal workers in the Valley
2 hours 26 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 30 2025 Oct 30, 2025 October 30, 2025 5:51 PM October 30, 2025 in News - Local

Stefano's Pizza wants to give a free meal to federal employees.

To get the free meal, you must show a government issued ID to take advantage of its Federal Workers Special. It's available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's one meal per agent or 40 percent off family meals.

RELATED COVERAGE: Edinburg restaurant giving back amid government shutdown

Stefano's Pizza wants to give a free meal to federal employees.

To get the free meal, you must show a government issued ID to take advantage of their Federal Workers Special. It's available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's one meal per federal employee or 40 percent off family meals.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days