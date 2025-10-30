Stefano's Pizza offering a free meal to federal workers in the Valley
Stefano's Pizza wants to give a free meal to federal employees.
To get the free meal, you must show a government issued ID to take advantage of its Federal Workers Special. It's available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
It's one meal per agent or 40 percent off family meals.
