Stores to begin selling over-the-counter hearing aids next week

Valley residents will be able to purchase hearing aids over the counter without a prescription starting Monday, October 10.

While they may be beneficial to people who want and need them, one Valley doctor said the public should be wary of purchasing them

"Hearing aids take a lot of service, and this type of hearing aid similar has been available through the internet and magazines for years,” Audiologist Dr. John Druley said. “And over that time, we see the same thing, where people have wasted their money on something that they can get no service to follow up on."

That service includes hearing exams, something that can’t be bought over the counter.

Dr. Druley says the over-the-counter hearing aids are designed for those with mild hearing loss.

Retired truck driver Richard Bakeberg said his hearing was damaged over the years on the road. It wasn't until retirement that he decided to get some help, and noticed an immediate different after getting hearing aids.

"I went from approximately 25% to 75%, good for hearing," Bakeburg said.

The over-the-counter hearing aids are not approved for children under 18.