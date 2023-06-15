Street closure in effect in Edinburg as firefighters battle blaze at ice skating rink

KRGV photo

A fire at an Edinburg ice skating rink closed off a portion of Business 281, according to a city public information officer.

Fire departments from the cities of Edinburg, Pharr and Mission responded to the Thursday blaze at the Skate n Boogie rink, located at 10009 N. Closner Blvd.

In response to the blaze, North Closner Boulevard/Business 281 is closed off between West Schunior Street and West Chapin Street, the city announced in a social media post.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.