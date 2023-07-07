Street in Mission renamed in honor of slain dispatch officer

A street in Mission now has a new name.

Laredo Street was renamed as Sandra Coronado Street during a Friday ceremony in honor of a dispatcher with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office who died on her way to work in 2018.

Coronado grew up in the same block as the street that’s now named after her.

“She always walked in the beginning of her shift with a positive attitude, and she had a contagious smile,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. “She was very committed to her job, t's a tremendous honor to have something named after her."

Coronado died in December 2018 when she was struck by another driver on her way to work.

The man who hit her was convicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Coronado’s family spent the last three years working to have the street renamed, but the pandemic made it hard to get a petition signed.