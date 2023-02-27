Street light program benefiting rural areas of Hidalgo County

EDINBURG – Newly installed street lights are finally brightening up a once poorly lit colonia in Hidalgo County. The installation was possible after action from the Edinburg residents who live there.

It all started with a woman who said she couldn’t step outside at night, because her street was too dark. It wasn’t safe for her family.

Now, there is light. It’s all thanks to a Hidalgo County program Alejandra Alejo applied for. She had gone around the colonia and collected signatures from about 18 homeowners.

Commissioner Ellie Torres says if residents believe their street is too dark, their neighborhood might qualify for the light program.

Watch the video above for the full story.