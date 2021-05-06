Street renamed after fallen Mission police officer

Those walking down the 4500 block of south Glasscock Road in Mission will notice the street is now called "Officer Jorge Cabrera Road."

The street was renamed in a Thursday ceremony that honored the 12-year veteran of the Mission Police Department on what would’ve been his 43rd birthday.

Officer Cabrera died of COVID-19 last August.

"I'm feeling overwhelmed, sad, proud, a lot of things," Amy Cabrera, wife of Officer Jorge Cabrera said. "We have our moments of course but a lot of our memories are funny and happy so we just try to talk about those as often as possible."

Officer Cabrera got sick with COVID while on the job - leaving behind his wife, three kids and extended family. But they said they won't forget the person Jorge Cabrera was: a man of faith who always put God and family first.

"On his last days, what did he ask for? He asked for his bible. He asked for the bible that he used all the time because he wanted to read,” Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez said.

The tribute was a special moment for Cabrera's loved ones who celebrated his birthday and honored their hero.

"I know that everyone's grieving,” Amy Cabrera said. “It's not just me and my kids."