Stroud-Dell chemistry shining early on in training camp
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans selected Tank Dell 69th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft.
The Univ. of Houston alum has shined working alongside No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud.
The former Cougar could be in for a big rookie season. Click on the video above for more.
