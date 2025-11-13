Student detained after threat made against Weslaco ISD middle school

A student was detained by police after a verbal terroristic threat was made against Central Middle School, Weslaco ISD announced on Thursday.

The district and the Weslaco Police Department conducted the investigation in a reported verbal terroristic threat made against the campus, the district said in a news release.

The student was never on school grounds on Thursday, and extra security has been provided as a precautionary measure, the district added.

“WISD prioritizes safety and security, and we want to emphasize that any threats against schools will be thoroughly investigated, with charges filed as necessary,” the district said in a statement.