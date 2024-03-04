Student hospitalized after altercation at McAllen High School, according to district official

McAllen High School went into lockdown Monday morning due to a student altercation, according to McAllen Independent School District Marketing and Communication Director Mark May.

May said one student 'sustained a leg injury with an edged weapon'. The injury is not considered life-threatening, and the student was treated by a nurse and then transported to a local hospital. The student is in stable condition and is now resting at home.

The second student involved in the altercation was detained by McAllen ISD police. He has been transferred to the Juvenile Detention Center in Edinburg.

The lockdown was lifted, and the school was under a hold, but that also has been lifted. A hold means students stay in their classroom and the halls are kept clear.

May said students and staff are safe. The investigation is still ongoing.