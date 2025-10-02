Student of the Week: Hidalgo Early College High School's Maddelynn Solano

At Hidalgo Early College High School, senior Maddelynn Solano is known for leading with her heart.

That's especially true when it comes to her role as captain of the Dazzlers drill team.

“Being the leader of the drill team really motivates me to be better for my line members since it's more than just a team, it really is a family outside of it,” Maddelynn said.

When she's not performing with the Dazzlers, you can find Maddelynn power lifting in the weight room at school.

Maddelynn’s success goes beyond the gym and the field. She's student council president, an AP scholar, and an Honor Society Member. She also currently ranks #1 in her class and is on track to graduate with an associate’s degree and a medical assistant certification.

Her principal said Maddelynn’s hard work has made her a true leader on campus.

“She highlights our campus, she highlights our district, and represents us well” Hidalgo Early College High School Principal Darren Earhart said.

Maddelynn also gives back to her community through the medical club, and she helps her uncle feed and rescue stray dogs.

“She has a very kind heart, leads with a heart, and is always doing things for others,” Maddelynn’s mother — Beatriz Solano — said.

In 2024, Maddelynn lost her grandfather. She said she thought that would be a moment she thought would set her back.

Instead, it’s now what’s motivating her to keep pushing forward,” Maddelynn said.

“I know that my grandfather is now watching me and everything that I do is in honor of him and will always be,” Maddelynn said.

When it comes to her future, Maddelynn said she wants to become a pediatric surgeon.

While it won't be easy, she said her family support gives her the fuel she needs to dream big.

“It would mean everything to me to come back as something more than when “ left,” Maddelynn said.

