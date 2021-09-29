Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez

There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is.

Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA SouthWest for this week's Student of the Week.

The influence a sibling has on you can change your life, and in Navey Olivarez's case, she's using her influence to show her siblings how important school is.

"I feel it's important to show them how important education is and in this world knowledge is power,” said Olivarez.

This senior is the oldest sibling in her family and grew up around educators. That's why this student of the week wants to become a teacher.

"My grandma was in the district for 36 years, my mom and my tia are teachers here at SW and they have been in the district for over 15 years, so I plan on going into the district as well,” Olivarez said.

Leading by example, Olivarez wants to make sure she gets her message across.

“Education is very important and knowledge is power," said Olivarez.

Olivarez plans to attend UTRGV and come back to PSJA, a community that has given so much to her.

Her sense of community and love for education make Navey this week's Student of The Week.