Student of the Week: Sharyland High School's Valeria Regalado Ramos

For as long as she can remember, Valeria Regalado Ramos has been fascinated by the world around her.

“I used to love to read a lot and I would read a lot of books about animals,” the Sharyland High School senior said. “I was interested in learning how they behave, how they eat, how they prey, how they interact with other animals.”

Valeria is using that childhood curiosity to build her future. Her love for science — specifically microbiology — only grew from there.

“It just astonishes me how such a small thing could impact our health, how a bacteria can cause us to feel sick,” Valeria said.

Valeria's dedication has earned her spots in competitive programs. Valeria has participated in NASA's STEM Enhancement Internship and the Rio Grande Valley Summer of Science where she presented research on using recycled plastics to fight bacteria.

“This is the accomplishment I’m most proud of because I just surprised myself with how much information I could not only learn, but also communicate in front of a crowd,” Valeria said.

Valeria is currently a part of the introduction to technology, engineering, and science program at MIT

on campus. She’s also involved in UIL academics, student council, Business Professionals of America, and leads the physics and engineering club.

Valeria is on track to graduate high school with an associate’s of science degree, and big dreams of becoming a chemical engineer.

“I think it's important that women have the opportunity to chase their dreams, find their passions, and find their interests,” Valeria said. “I also think it's very important that there's enough representation not only for women, but women in the Rio Grande Valley."

Valeria’s dedication makes her this week's Student of the Week.

