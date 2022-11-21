Students selected for first ever Mayor Youth Advisory Council program

Twelve high school students are getting a behind the scenes look at how city government works, it's part of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council in Edinburg.

Andrew Alvarez is a junior on the Sabercats drumline at Robert Vela High School.

"Well, I've loved music since I was little, so anything having to do with music I love," Alvarez said.

Alvarez applied to be part of the Edinburg's first ever Mayor Youth Advisory Council to bring his love for music to the city.

"There's not very many entertainments, so you have to go out of the city limits to get it," Alvarez said. "So I want to bring entertainment to the city. I'm sure other people love music as well, so just bringing it would bring more people to the city."

In this program, which is the result of Edinburg's 2040 vision survey, high schoolers like Alvarez will share their ideas for city improvements while they learn more about how city government really works.

"We're hoping that this will get them to, you know, perhaps have an interest in public service in the future, but most importantly so that they can help be advocates for the community and the services that we provide," Mayor of Edinburg Ramiro Garza Jr. said.

Alvarez is one of 12 ECISD high schoolers to be selected for the seven-month program.

He's gearing up for their first session on December 20th, a full day where students check in at every city department.

"I am excited to see what I can bring to help the city and make it more fun for people to come," Alvarez said.

He is hoping the program will prepare him for his future career.

"I hope to work with the public safety department and hopefully DHR because that's the path I want to follow in my career," Alvarez said.