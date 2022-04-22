Study shows economic impact of Winter Texans in the Rio Grande Valley

A local organization hopes to continue to welcome Winter Texans into the area.

"The [2020] season was a really terrible season because of Covid and all of that,” Kristi Collier – president and CEO of Welcome Home RGV said. “This last season was so much better because most of our Winter Texans have been vaccinated."

Welcome Home RGV commissioned data analysts from UTRGV to perform a study that showed just how significant a role Winter Texans play in the Valley’s economy.

“That overall estimated economic impact is over $1.2 billion, which is a combination of not only the Winter Texans that come to our area, but their friends and family who come to visit as well," Collier said.

The study also showed that over 100,000 Winter Texans come to the region each year.

“I think that people are ready to travel and ready to get out, and I’m excited about the opportunities that are ahead of us here in south Texas," Collier said.