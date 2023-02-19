Su Clinica Familiar to receive $9M in funding

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving Su Clinica Familiar more than $9 million in funding.

The funding comes from an initiative that was spearheaded by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. The funding is for both Cameron and Willacy County residents, and services range from pediatrics and adult medicine to patient education and behavioral health and wellness.

Su Clinica has four locations in Cameron and Willacy counties, and they are expected to receive that money soon.