Sullivan City police chief to take on top cop position in Alamo

SULLIVAN CITY – A Rio Grande Valley police chief is moving from one end of Hidalgo County to another.

In less than two week, Richard Ozuna will be sworn in as Alamo’s new police chief. He’ll be leaving his role as chief of Sullivan City to take on the new position closer to home.

Ozuna started with law enforcement career at Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office working his way through the ranks from jailer to deputy and eventually captain.

He retired in 2016 and three months later, became the Sullivan City police chief after the department had through five different chiefs since 2010.

Ozuna is set to start in Alamo on March 16.

