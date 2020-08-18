Sullivan City Police Not Shying Away from Assisting Border Patrol

SULLIVAN CITY – Border Patrol continues to be overwhelmed by non-stop traffic coming across the Rio Grande.

Local law enforcement is stepping up to lend a helping hand.

Sullivan City is a hotspot for people crossing the border illegally; police say they’re showing up by the hundreds to the area.

It's constant work, Sullivan City police assist Border Patrol agents with wave after wave of people coming into the country illegally.

The police department is only 10 officers strong, including the chief; they don’t shy away from the extra work.

