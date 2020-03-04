Sullivan City police searching for man following chase

SULLIVAN CITY – Sullivan City Police Department announced Wednesday they are searching for a “person of interest” following a chase.

According to the Sullivan City Police Department Facebook, a man led officers on a chase Wednesday after officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation.

The man is described as five feet and five inches tall, 130 pounds, is in his early to mid-twenties and has a full sleeve of tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan City Police Department at 956-485-9208.