Sullivan City special council meeting canceled after members no-show

A special-called meeting in Sullivan City ended before it began with the mayor being the only person to show up.

The council was set to discuss the mayor and councilmember Ruben Villalon in closed session. Villalon was recently arrested on drug charges. Villalon was outside city hall, but did not join the meeting.

The agenda showed an effort by city council to censure and issue trespassing notices against the mayor and Villalon.

The reasons for the agenda items are unclear, but it comes days after the mayor and two candidates for Sullivan City council filed a temporary restraining order against the city and attorney Frank Garza.

The TRO aims to prevent Garza from acting as city attorney. A hearing on the TRO is set for Thursday.