Summer events at South Padre Island
There are several special events planned at south Padre Island through the rest of the summer, and beyond.
Mauricio Cervantes, a spokesperson with Visit south Padre, discusses the events — which include weekly fireworks shows and a tacos and tequila festival.
More information is available on the South Padre Island website.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Border Patrol agents share strategies in heat-related rescues
-
VIDEO: Laser pointed at DPS helicopter, Harlingen man in custody
-
Investigators continue searching for evidence in Nahomi Rodriguez disappearance, murder
-
Experts discuss economic impact of SpaceX's relocation plans to Cameron County
-
Better Business Bureau warns of scammers targeting Amazon Prime Day shoppers