Summer events at South Padre Island

4 hours 10 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2024 Jul 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 5:41 PM July 17, 2024 in News - Local

There are several special events planned at south Padre Island through the rest of the summer, and beyond.

Mauricio Cervantes, a spokesperson with Visit south Padre, discusses the events — which include weekly fireworks shows and a tacos and tequila festival.

More information is available on the South Padre Island website.

