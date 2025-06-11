Summer programs being offered at Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg
June is halfway done, and there's plenty of summer left to find something fun and educational for the kids.
The Museum of South Texas History has some programs that could be fun and education.
Museum of South Texas History Communications Officer Sandy Pollock and Programs Coordinator Leticia Cavazos speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the programs they are offering during the summer.
For more information on all the museum's summer programs, click here.
