x

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025: Morning drizzle, afternoon sun, temps in the 60s

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025: Morning drizzle, afternoon sun, temps in the 60s
5 hours 46 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, February 23 2025 Feb 23, 2025 February 23, 2025 10:39 AM February 23, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days