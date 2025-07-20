x

Sunday, July 20, 2025: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s

Sunday, July 20, 2025: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
7 hours 38 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, July 20 2025 Jul 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 12:01 PM July 20, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days