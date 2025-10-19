x

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025: Warm but not humid, temps in the 90s

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025: Warm but not humid, temps in the 90s
2 hours 20 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, October 19 2025 Oct 19, 2025 October 19, 2025 10:45 AM October 19, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days