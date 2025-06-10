x

Sunny Glen Children's Home holding fatherhood festival

Sunny Glen Children's Home holding fatherhood festival
7 hours 52 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 4:42 PM June 09, 2025 in News - Local

In honor of Father’s Day, the Sunny Glen children’s home will be holding their second annual fatherhood festival.

The event is set for Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poenisch Counseling Center, located at 2385 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito. 

Watch the video above for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days