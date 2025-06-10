Sunny Glen Children's Home holding fatherhood festival

In honor of Father’s Day, the Sunny Glen children’s home will be holding their second annual fatherhood festival.

The event is set for Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poenisch Counseling Center, located at 2385 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito.

