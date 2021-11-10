Surge in sales from Mexican shoppers expected this holiday season

The typical seen at US stores on the border with Mexico during the holiday season could look different this year following the lift of nonessential travel restrictions.

Economics Professor at the University of Texas-El Paso, Thomas Fullerton says Mexican shoppers are eager to get their hands on the latest goods after nearly two years.

"In terms of inventory shortages," Fullerton said. "That's probably going to occur."

Some economists say the pandemic also impacted the purchasing power of Mexican customers.

President of the Reynosa Chamber of Commerce Roberto Cruz Hernandez says without a doubt there will be an economic impact to Mexican businesses on the border because so many people have not been able to cross into the US since the pandemic began.

