Survey reveals Weslaco firefighters concerned over training, lack of staff

The Weslaco Firefighters Association is calling for change after a recent survey found firefighters are citing poor training and a lack of adequate staff as big issues facing the department.

The concerns are falling on deaf ears, Weslaco Firefighters Association President Carlos Hernandez said.

“They always advertise Weslaco is booming,” Hernandez said. “We've been asking for personnel for years, and this is to grow with the city, provide the service that is needed — and we've been ignored."

According to Hernandez, the entire department has 72 employees across four stations.

It's a number Hernandez says is low for a growing city, especially after their coverage area was recently expanded.

“We would like some immediate change,” Hernandez said. “I think our safety is in jeopardy, and the safety of the citizens are in jeopardy."

Fifty-one Weslaco firefighters participated in the survey.

The results of the survey were given to the Weslaco city manager and city commission.

Channel 5 News reached out to Weslaco officials, who provided the following statement:

“The City of Weslaco is in receipt of a survey conducted by the Weslaco Firefighters Association Union and has met with the organization to go over their findings. During meetings, the survey results were discussed, and we are actively listening to the concerns expressed by the WFA. We hope our discussions will continue to be productive on how to work together towards our common goal of serving the city of Weslaco through excellent Fire and EMS service.”

